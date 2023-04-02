Stormy Daniels in 2018: "I was concerned for my family"

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on a multiple-count indictment. It stems, in part, from what New York prosecutors say was an effort to cover up one hundred, thirty thousand dollars in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

She told our Anderson Cooper she signed an agreement with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 11 days before the 2016 election to buy her silence about a sexual encounter with Trump.

Anderson Cooper: Was it hush money to stay silent?

Stormy Daniels: Yes. The story was coming out again. I was concerned for my family and their safety.

Now, Donald Trump has become the first ex-president in history to face criminal charges. He insists he's done nothing wrong and calls it all a witch hunt.