White Christmas on its way for some parts of U.S.

CHICAGO -- If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's going to be a white Christmas.

But the trade-off is hazardous driving conditions across New England and the Great Plains. The National Weather Service forecasts snow in the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest too.

No injuries have been reported.

New England could get up to 8 inches of snow. Forecasters say snow will sweep across the region late Sunday until midday on Christmas. Strong winds are predicted for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island with gusts up to 65 mph.

Meteorologists predict as much as 4 inches of snow in Chicago, and an inch more in northern Indiana. Most of Indiana is under winter weather advisory.

Chicago airports are reporting minor delays.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller said Saturday widespread snow was expected to roll in across lower portions of Michigan.

"This snow is going to be accumulating," she said. "It is going to give enough for a coating on the ground, and it will make travel a little bit dangerous."

A record number of Americans are traveling for the holidays. According to AAA, more than 107 million Americans will be away from home between Saturday and New Year's Day. That includes more than 97 million who will be on the road.

With less than 48 hours left before Christmas, icy conditions were complicating commutes for drivers across the Northeast and the Midwest, CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reported.

At Burlington International in Vermont, snow blanketed runways. In Massachusetts, one commuter found a silver lining: "At least we'll have a white Christmas, it's good for the grandkids!"

According to AAA, 97 million travelers will drive to their destinations between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. That's up nearly 3 million compared to last year. Air travel is expected to increase just over 4 percent to 6.4 million fliers.