Woman killed as storm blows caravan off cliff in Ireland

LONDON -- A woman has died after a caravan she was sleeping in was blown off a cliff as the British Isles are battered by a heavy storm. Irish police said that the accident occurred in Galway County on Wednesday morning.

Police said: "A search was carried out at the scene on the beach and after a short time the body of a female in her 50s was recovered."

The storm, which has been dubbed Ali, has also left around 20,000 homes and businesses, mainly in the southwest of Ireland, without power. It is the U.K.'s first named storm of the season, BBC News reports.

British media also reported several cases of high winds toppling trees, in some cases onto cars.

The mass of cloud on the left image is #StormAli still developing as we speak. This is bringing some very heavy rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland which can be seen on the right image pic.twitter.com/KCzfWcxX9x — Met Office (@metoffice) September 19, 2018

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor said the storm could have a greater impact because of the time of year it has hit the U.K. He said most trees were still in full leaf and were "acting like sails", making it more likely they could be pulled over and cause travel problems.