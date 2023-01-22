One downside of a career in journalism is how fast it can transform an eternal optimist into a chronic cynic. So much energy and airtime is expended reporting about criminals, charlatans, disasters and idols with feet of clay, that there's little room left for stories of inspiration.

Finding and sharing stories such as the three we reported tonight, is one rewarding aspects of working here at 60 Minutes. Stories of renewal, of hope, and of virtue are to be had among the many tales of crime, corruption and global doom.

Tales of inspiration are stories too – and it doesn't hurt to report them. Not only can they inspire the viewer, but they also help keep the cynic in the reporter at bay. At least for a while.