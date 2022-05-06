Former fraternity president pleads guilty in hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz

A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstruction and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

He was "taken from the car into his apartment and left alone on the couch to die," according to a lawsuit filed last year.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

By taking the deal with Wood County prosecutors, Dunson became the sixth person to plead guilty in the case. Each of these defendants could receive a jail term when they're sentenced later this year, but prosecutors have said they will likely receive probation.

Stone Foltz WTOL

Charges are still pending against two people, who are due to go on trial May 16.

Shari and Cory Foltz last spoke to their 20-year old son shortly before the fraternity initiation ritual was held.

"He had said to me, 'Yeah, we have a drinking ritual that we have to go to and I'm not looking forward to it. I don't want to do it.' My response is 'then don't' and he said, that's rituals. You have to do them. That's every fraternity. Of course, I never thought in a million years that it was that type of ritual," Shari told CBS News' Mola Lenghi last year.

Lenghi asked the parents: "What does peace and justice look like?"

"To us, it's to hold those accountable for what has happened because, you know, the fraternity hazing that's going on, it's unacceptable. It truly is abuse. It's the parent's worst nightmare," Shari said.