Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at California high school
Stockton, Calif. — A loaded gun was found and taken from a student during a fight at Lincoln High School here on Monday, CBS Sacramento reports.
Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.
Exactly what caused the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.
Also unclear was whether any charges were filed or disciplinary action taken against the student by the school.
A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
