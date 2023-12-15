85-year-old man stabs his wife to death after dispute over pancakes, prosecutors say

An 85-year-old man in Washington, D.C. was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 81-year-old wife to death after he refused to eat the pancakes she made, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Steven Schwartz is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Sharron Schwartz, at their home Sunday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement. He "did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back," authorities said.

On Sunday, police responded to a home in Northwest D.C. after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 81-year-old Sharon Schwartz inside their apartment suffering from stab wounds. Police also found 85-year-old Steven Schwartz with "self-inflicted injuries."

Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman died.

Steven Schwartz was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed, police said

On Thursday, Steven Schwartz appeared before a judge via video and entered a not-guilty plea. The judge found probable cause that he committed the murder and held him without bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact DC Police detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.