Rep. Steve King to defend controversial abortion comments

Representative Steve King, a Republican from Iowa and an outspoken abortion opponent, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to discuss "the importance of maintaining a no exceptions position on abortion in federal and state legislation." He'll be joined by a handful of anti-abortion rights activist leaders, including Iowa's Right to Life executive director Caitlyn Dixson.

King came under fire last week for defending his "no exceptions" stance by publicly asking whether there would be "any population of the world" left, if not for those born out of rape or incest.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?" the politician said at an event in Urbandale, Iowa, on August 14. "Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?"

The comments received widespread backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, including many abortion opponents who said his remarks weren't reflective of the majority of anti-abortion activists' views.

This is a developing story and will be updated.