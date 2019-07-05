Steve Irwin's son shares heartwarming photo feeding the same crocodile as his dad —15 years apart

Steve Irwin died nearly 13 years ago, but his love of wildlife still lives on in his fans -- and his family. Robert, the son of the original crocodile hunter, posted identical side-by-sides image of he and his dad feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart.

The heartwarming images show 15-year-old Robert, dressed in his dad's signature khaki shorts, button-up and boots. Robert's even wearing a similar watch his dad was donning in the earlier image. Both Irwins are feeding the crocodile in front of a crowd in the uncanny snap.

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," wrote Robert in the caption to an Instagram post Wednesday.

"The Crocodile Hunter," Irwin's beloved show, aired on the Animal Planet beginning in the mid-nineties. Irwin's colorful personality, seeming fearlessness in wrestling dangerous animals and his "Australianisms" — like the expression "Crikey!" — made him a favorite.

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006, while filming an underwater scene for a television series. A stingray's stinging barbs pierced his heart. His daughter, Bindi, was just 8 years old at the time, and his son, Robert, was 3 years old.

The family has carried on Irwin's conservation work in Australia, running a zoo, a wildlife preserve and supporting projects that try to save endangered animals worldwide. They also have appeared in an Animal Planet show titled, "Crikey! It's the Irwins" since 2018.