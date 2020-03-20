By Steve Hartman CBS News March 20, 2020, 7:09 PM

Join Steve Hartman's "Kindness 101," an online class to entertain and educate kids with lessons from "On the Road"

Steve Hartman offers online course for kids

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 7:53 PM EDT

Join Steve's Kindness 101 class on Facebook Live starting Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 

Catskill, New York — It was as heartbreaking as it was adorable, my daughter, Meryl, and her school friends resorting to a teleconference tea party. But such is the new virtual reality for most kids in America.

"You know, I would rather stay at school than go at home," Meryl said. 

"Would you?" I asked.  

"Yea, 'cause you're like, 'Oh, what can I do?'" Meryl said. 

steve-wfh.png
Steve Hartman and his daughter, Meryl CBS News

And for most grown-ups, the feeling has been mutual.  Working from home and homeschooling have no place in the home — at least not together, they don't.

Then add in home confinement and pretty soon you've got short tempers. 

"You're taking a video and I don't like it," Meryl said. 

And health concerns beyond just coronavirus. Like your son licking his brother's socks.

"How are your parents doing with all this?" I asked George.

" I'd ask the person who's making this report," he said. 

I did and he's fine. But he's not sure how he'll make it to summer.

"I feel like I'm trying to be a little easier on you guys, just because it's a tough time right now and I want to help you get through it," Emmett said. 

And I want to help you get through it too, which is why I'm offering to take your kids for a half-hour a day. Starting Monday, I'll be offering a live, online class called "Kindness 101." We'll show some of my favorite "On the Road" stories and talk about the lessons within. 

I promise it'll be better than almost anything else your kids might be doing. Until Monday, I'm Steve Hartman, at home in Catskill, New York.

facebook-v5.png
CBS News
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Steve Hartman
    Steve Hartman

    Steve Hartman has been a CBS News correspondent since 1998, having served as a part-time correspondent for the previous two years.