Join Steve Hartman's "Kindness 101," an online class to entertain and educate kids with lessons from "On the Road"

Join Steve's Kindness 101 class on Facebook Live starting Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

Catskill, New York — It was as heartbreaking as it was adorable, my daughter, Meryl, and her school friends resorting to a teleconference tea party. But such is the new virtual reality for most kids in America.

"You know, I would rather stay at school than go at home," Meryl said.

"Would you?" I asked.

"Yea, 'cause you're like, 'Oh, what can I do?'" Meryl said.

Steve Hartman and his daughter, Meryl CBS News

And for most grown-ups, the feeling has been mutual. Working from home and homeschooling have no place in the home — at least not together, they don't.

Then add in home confinement and pretty soon you've got short tempers.

"You're taking a video and I don't like it," Meryl said.

And health concerns beyond just coronavirus. Like your son licking his brother's socks.

"How are your parents doing with all this?" I asked George.

" I'd ask the person who's making this report," he said.

I did and he's fine. But he's not sure how he'll make it to summer.

"I feel like I'm trying to be a little easier on you guys, just because it's a tough time right now and I want to help you get through it," Emmett said.

And I want to help you get through it too, which is why I'm offering to take your kids for a half-hour a day. Starting Monday, I'll be offering a live, online class called "Kindness 101." We'll show some of my favorite "On the Road" stories and talk about the lessons within.

I promise it'll be better than almost anything else your kids might be doing. Until Monday, I'm Steve Hartman, at home in Catskill, New York.