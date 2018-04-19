Report: Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, arrested on threat charges

SACRAMENTO -- The brother of a man killed by Sacramento police in a case that sparked national outrage was arrested Thursday on charges of making threats, The Sacramento Bee reports. Sacramento County Sheriff online jail records indicate Stevante Clark was arrested by Sacramento police and booked into jail early Thursday afternoon.

Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was killed by Sacramento police behind his grandparents' house in March.

The charges against Stevante Clark include threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, a felony, and calling 911 with intent to annoy or harass, a misdemeanor. Jail records indicate he is ineligible for bail.

It wasn't clear what led to the arrest, and Sacramento police couldn't immediately provide more information Thursday afternoon.

Stevante Clark was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.