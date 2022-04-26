Shooting deaths of couple in New Hampshire woods still a mystery 5 days later: "They can't tell us the motive"

Police still have no new information to release in the case Monday of a Concord, New Hampshire couple found shot to death on the walking trails near their apartment complex, CBS Boston reports.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende (Wendy) Reid, 66 went out for a walk on Monday, April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later. They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday, April 21. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

"We have no new specific information to provide at this time," New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward told reporters after law enforcement spent the weekend combing the Broken Ground Trails.

On Monday, police in vests walked the trails while talking with residents. Investigators had no update on whether the act was random or targeted.

"We don't have any specific information that would lead us to believe that the public, in general, is in danger, but people should be vigilant," Ward said.

The lack of new information is little comfort to the people who live nearby the trails and the complex.

"It's concerning that they're saying, oh, don't be afraid. Go about your business. Yet, they can't tell us the motive behind this tragedy," a friend of the Reid family who did not want to identify herself said.

Ward continued to ask for the public's help in solving the case.

"Anyone who was hiking in the broken ground trails on Monday afternoon, in particular, on the Marsh Loop trail but on any of the trails in that area to contact the Concord police department."

Anyone with information on the case can contact Concord Police at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637)

Stephen and Djeswende Reid's family also released a statement thanking law enforcement for their hard work and calling the couple "soulmates."