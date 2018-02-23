Stephen Fry says he has prostate cancer

LONDON — British comedian and actor Stephen Fry has revealed that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery in January to remove the prostate. Fry also thanked his husband, Elliott Spencer for being "just marvelous" throughout the ordeal.

The 60-year-old Fry said Friday on his Twitter page that he has been fighting the disease for the past two months.

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 23, 2018

"It all seemed to go pretty well," he said, apologizing for his inability to talk about the cancer until now. He said he wanted to make the announcement to get ahead of rumors.

"For the moment I'm fit and well and happy and I just wanted to let you know because rumors had started to swirl," he explained.

Fry is a versatile actor with many film and TV credits who has also been a frequent presenter and host at the British Academy film awards.

He has in the past disclosed suffering from depression.