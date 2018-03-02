Stephen Curry smashes hotel room with golf swing

Apparently Stephen Curry's golf swing is not up to par with his three-point shooting. On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors superstar posted an image of a hotel room in shambles after an errant golf swing.

"When you feel like you're on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room," Curry captioned the photo, with the hashtag #idiot.

A broken table and glass shards can be seen covering a room in an unidentified hotel.

The Warriors play the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday night. On Saturday, Curry and teammates Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala plan to golf at Augusta National, home of the Masters Golf Tournament, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

CBSSports.com reported that Curry impressed at least one golf star at his first pro event last year.

"That was awesome what he did yesterday," three-time major champion Jordan Spieth told the Associated Press. "I think he certainly beat most everybody's expectations, but I don't think that really surprised him. It was pretty cool -- really cool -- to see. You see him fist-pumping out there, and just him talking about how nervous he was when he heard his name called, it just makes us feel a little better when sometimes some of the stuff he does looks like a robot."