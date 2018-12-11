White woman dubbed "Pool Patrol Paula" pleads guilty to assaulting black teen at pool

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- A white South Carolina woman who was dubbed "Pool Patrol Paula" has pleaded guilty to assault and battery for hitting a black teenager and telling him to leave a community swimming pool. News outlets report that 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel pleaded guilty Monday to the June assault and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Sebby-Strempel had told the 15-year-old boy, Darshaun RocQuemore Simmons, that he didn't belong at the Summerville pool, according to a Dorchester County sheriff's report.

Simmons, who goes by DJ, told CBS News in July he was invited to the pool by a friend when Sebby-Stremple approached him. He said she verbally and physically assaulted him and forced him to leave.

Rhe Capers

"This lady walked up to us and was like ya'll have to leave," Simmons said. "We said, 'Yes ma'am.' When I started walking out she just started hitting me. ... It was shocking."

"She called me the N-word and she called me a punk," he said.

Cellphone video posted online showed video Sebby-Strempel yelling and hitting him.

The woman later resisted arrest, shoving one detective into a wall and biting another hard enough to break skin. She was fired from her job.