Secret Service agent dies after her kayak overturns on Maryland river

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A U.S. Secret Service agent died in a kayaking accident on a Maryland river over the weekend, CBS station WJZ-TV reports. Special Agent Stephanie Hancock had been with the Secret Service since 2007, the agency said in a statement to the station.

According to the statement, Hancock died on Saturday. She was one of two kayakers who overturned on Maryland's Severn River, WJZ-TV reports.

The other kayaker was rescued, according to the station. Hancock last served on the Secret Service's Presidential Protective Detail, the agency said in the statement.

"Our condolences, as well as our thoughts and prayers, are with the family of Special Agent Hancock," the agency said.

First published on July 1, 2019 / 1:04 PM

