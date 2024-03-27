Suburban Chicago Step N' HerStory show shines a light on Black sororities for Women's History Month

Step N' HerStory Step Show highlights Black sororities for Women's History Month Step N' HerStory Step Show highlights Black sororities for Women's History Month 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban students will hit the stage in less than one hour to celebrate Black women during Women's History Month.

Girls at Southland College Prep in Richmond Park will pay tribute to Black sororities.

Step by step and clap by clap, student performers at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park will represent four historically Black sororities -- Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho.

"I also expect for all of the sororities, including Sigma Gama Rho, to slay the house down. I feel like we're going to do really good," said senior Destiny Harris.

It's called Step N' HerStory Step Show.

Thirty-one students have learned and will celebrate Black women during Women's History Month by paying tribute to historically Black "Divine Nine" sororities.

"I know how much my auntie loves to be Delta and how much the sisterhood brings to her. So I just wanted to show her I could be a part of that too, and I can just represent you while doing it," said junior Laila Johnson.

For some students like Laila Johnson and Kelly Barksdale, Greek Life runs deep in their families.

"My mom is an AKA, and my older sister is an AKA," Barksdale said.

But this was a new opportunity for other students, like Christina Agunloye.

"I don't have anybody in my family that's a part of Greek Life. Recently, my cousin pledged to Zeta Phi Beta sorority incorporated and I really just wanted to have an experience if I choose to pledge in college," Agunloye said.

The program started last year in September. English teacher Danielle Epson helped start the program at the school.

"It is something that I had done at a previous school that I worked at and had turned it into an annual show as a tribute to all of the organizations of the "Divine Nine." I really wanted to bring that here because it was something that our students really hadn't been exposed to," Epson said.

Epson added that stepping is not just a form of dance. It's an act that stems back to slavery.

"They used it as a way to communicate with each other. It's rooted in Africa. So again, something very important our students need to know."