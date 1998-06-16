CBSN
Step 5: Learn The Art Of Topdressing

No, no, not cross-dressing. Topdressing is a simple way to refresh well-established plants that have outgrown their
homes even if you have no larger pot available to move it into.

It is an important step, especially if you're not repotting the plant. Even without a larger home, plants will benefit from the refreshed nutrient base that
topdressing provides.

Do it for your plant about once a year.

  • Carefully remove the top few inches of soil.

  • Replace with new potting soil.

