

Step 3: Prepare The New Home



Pick any moss or greenery from the top of the root ball and discard.



For repotting, you may need some space for the new potting mixture. To make the space, you'll prune the roots by trimming thin slices off the root ball. Use a serrated knife, sawing gently on each side or around the circumference. Take at least a half-inch off smaller plants.



Tips



Don't forget to add the drainage material to either of the potting schemes.



Don't feed a plant that has been given new soil for about a month. That will allow the roots to get their goodies from the new surroundings.





