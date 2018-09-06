Cubs fan with Down syndrome will sing anthem at Wrigley after meeting fundraising goal

Chicago Cubs fan Stefan Xidas had one wish: To sing the national anthem at Wrigley Field. And because he crushed his goal of raising $5,000 for the Special Olympics, his dream is coming true.

The team has invited Xidas to sing before the Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, he announced on his GoFundMe page Thursday.

Xidas, who has Down syndrome, decided to try to get the Cubs' attention with an open letter challenging owner Tom Ricketts. He argued that if he could raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics, the club should let him sing.

"If Tom isn't able to make this happen, I will still be donating the money to the Special Olympics. This is an organization that is helping so many people like myself. I really love and appreciate the work that they do," Xidas wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 30-year-old more than doubled his goal, raising nearly $12,000. The Cubs will also match his donation, Xidas said, bringing the total to more than $23,000.

Cubs Charities, which supports children and families in the Chicago area and beyond, donated to the Special Olympics earlier this year as the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary.