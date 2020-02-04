Surprise moments at the State of the Union address

President Trump offered up a few surprise moments during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. The former reality TV star used his history as a host and presenter to generate a few headline-grabbing stunts.

The president announced controversial conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who is battling advanced lung cancer, would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. First lady Melania Trump immediately did the honors, placing the medal around Limbaugh's neck in the viewing gallery of the House chamber.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis earlier this week.

Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom at 2020 State of the Union Address

Later in the speech, the president surprised a military family by reuniting them with their father, who was supposed to be on his fourth deployment overseas.

Mr. Trump introduced military wife Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children. He then called out for Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who made his way down the balcony stairs to meet his wife and kids. Amy Williams covered her mouth as her eyes widened in surprise.

Audience members stood and clapped, chanting, "USA, USA!"

Sergeant Townsend Williams (R) waves next to his children after returning from deployment in Afghanistan as his wife Amy (2L) looks on during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020. Getty

In the section of his speech on school choice, the president introduced Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grade student from Philadelphia who was wait-listed at a charter school. Pennsylvania's governor last year vetoed legislation expanding tax credits for the state's school choice program. The president surprised Janiyah and her mother by announcing that she will be given an opportunity scholarship to the "school of your choice."