When do states have to certify 2024 election results? Here's a full list of dates

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

With 2024 presidential election results in from all 50 states, now each individual state still must certify their election results and send them to Congress to be counted to make President-elect Donald Trump's victory official. 

The numbers shared on election night and days that followed are not yet certified. That certification process can take days or weeks, depending on the state. 

First, votes are confirmed, to make sure that all valid votes are counted. This stage involves reconciling the number of mail, early, overseas and Election Day ballots cast with the number of registered voters — a process also known as canvassing. Many states also do a post-election audit to verify that voting equipment used during the election counted the votes correctly. In extremely close races, a recount may be required, potentially extending the process.

Finally, once those steps are complete, the vote is certified. Each state has a different deadline for when its election officials must issue a written statement attesting to the validity of the results. 

After that, Electoral College members gather in each state capital in mid-December to cast their state's electoral votes for president and vice president. This year, that's set for Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Those ballots are sent to the president of the Senate and the archivist, and then counted by Congress on Jan. 6.  

Here is each state's deadline to certify its election results for the 2024 presidential election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and state officials. 

Dates may change if there are recounts in the state, and some deadlines were tentative or not yet specified. 

November 7

  • Delaware

November 12

  • Oklahoma
  • South Dakota 
  • Vermont

November 13

  • Wyoming

November 14 

  • South Carolina

November 19

  • Florida

November 20

  • Missouri

November 21

  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota

November 22

  • North Dakota

November 23

  • Georgia

November 25

  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Tennessee
  • Utah

November 26

  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina

November 27

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut

November 30

  • Alaska 
  • Arkansas
  • Hawaii
  • Massachusetts

December 1

  • Wisconsin

December 2

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • District of Columbia 
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Nebraska
  • Virginia

December 4

  • New Hampshire

December 5 

  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • West Virginia

December 6 

  • Illinois
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio

December 7

  • California

December 8

  • Texas

December 9

  • New York

December 12 

  • Oregon

Not specified 

  • Pennsylvania 
  • Rhode Island 
