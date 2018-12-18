Stars pay tribute to Penny Marshall on social media

Stars paid tribute to Penny Marshall after the actress, comedian and director passed away. Marshall's publicist confirmed that the "Laverne & Shirley" star died at her Hollywood Hills home Monday night from diabetes-related complications. She was 75.

Marshall's ex-husband, director and actor Rob Reiner, said he was "so sad" to hear the news. Reiner and Marshall were married from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracey, from her first marriage. Reiner wrote, "I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Ron Howard, who worked with Marshall on "Happy Days," wrote that he was lucky to know her.

#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018

Marshall rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio on "Laverne & Shirley," which was a spin-off of "Happy Days." The screwball comedy series ran from 1976 to 1983. The show, created by her late brother, Garry Marshall, followed the antics of two blue-collar women who worked as bottle cappers at a factory in Milwaukee.

After the series ended, Marshall made a successful transition to directing. She was the force behind critically acclaimed box office hits like "Big," "A League of Their Own," and "Awakenings."

Penny Marshall, groundbreaking director, talks career, memoir

Rosie O'Donnell posted a K-Mart commercial she and Marshall starred in together.

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Though Marshall started her career in comedy and acting, she made history with her directing career. With "Big," starring Tom Hanks, Marshall became the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. She also grossed more than $100 million with "A League of Their Own."

Hanks was among those posting remembrances on social media. "Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you," he wrote.

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay thanked Marshall for breaking ground as a female director. Many other stars joined in praising her for breaking down barriers in Hollywood.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018

At a time when men dominated, #pennymarshall broke barriers as a director, giving us hit after hit. A League of their Own, Awakenings, & Big aren’t simply great movies. They r classics made by a director who was simultaneously setting up shots while breaking down walls. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers. Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. 🙏 Rest in love, PM ❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Bette Midler grieved not just for Penny Marshall, but also for the actress' brother Garry, a Hollywood legend who died in 2016.

The Marshall family grieves again as the great #PennyMarshall dies at age 75. What an extraordinary family they were and continue to be, and how much love and sympathy my family and I send their way. The end of an era. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 18, 2018

Marshall's contemporaries thanked her for her kindness.

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

Condolences to the family of Penny Marshall. She was a true treasure! 😢 pic.twitter.com/BtM46dAnYq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 18, 2018

Friends highlighted that Marshall always made them laugh.

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Oh Rest In Peace dear Penny Marshall we have had many laughs through the years. This is very sad news. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news...

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

"Simpsons" producer Al Jean posted a still from Marshall's turn on the show — she was the first guest star on the animated series.

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

Other actors remembered looking up to Marshall when they were younger.

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018