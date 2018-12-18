Stars pay tribute to Penny Marshall on social media
Stars paid tribute to Penny Marshall after the actress, comedian and director passed away. Marshall's publicist confirmed that the "Laverne & Shirley" star died at her Hollywood Hills home Monday night from diabetes-related complications. She was 75.
Marshall's ex-husband, director and actor Rob Reiner, said he was "so sad" to hear the news. Reiner and Marshall were married from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracey, from her first marriage. Reiner wrote, "I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."
Ron Howard, who worked with Marshall on "Happy Days," wrote that he was lucky to know her.
Marshall rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio on "Laverne & Shirley," which was a spin-off of "Happy Days." The screwball comedy series ran from 1976 to 1983. The show, created by her late brother, Garry Marshall, followed the antics of two blue-collar women who worked as bottle cappers at a factory in Milwaukee.
After the series ended, Marshall made a successful transition to directing. She was the force behind critically acclaimed box office hits like "Big," "A League of Their Own," and "Awakenings."
Rosie O'Donnell posted a K-Mart commercial she and Marshall starred in together.
Though Marshall started her career in comedy and acting, she made history with her directing career. With "Big," starring Tom Hanks, Marshall became the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. She also grossed more than $100 million with "A League of Their Own."
Hanks was among those posting remembrances on social media. "Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you," he wrote.
Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay thanked Marshall for breaking ground as a female director. Many other stars joined in praising her for breaking down barriers in Hollywood.
Bette Midler grieved not just for Penny Marshall, but also for the actress' brother Garry, a Hollywood legend who died in 2016.
Marshall's contemporaries thanked her for her kindness.
Friends highlighted that Marshall always made them laugh.
"Simpsons" producer Al Jean posted a still from Marshall's turn on the show — she was the first guest star on the animated series.
Other actors remembered looking up to Marshall when they were younger.