Stars mourn Kate Spade's death on social media

Celebrities mourned designer Kate Spade on social media after she was found dead in her apartment of an apparent suicide Tuesday. New York police officials said a housekeeper found Spade inside her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan at about 10:20 a.m.

Spade was known for her simple and feminine handbags that became a popular fashion statement. Stars paid tribute to her and wrote about how much they loved her designs. Many remembered getting their first Kate Spade bag.

"I treasured it," Olivia Munn wrote on Twitter. "It's funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult."

My very first designer purse was a black, shoulder strap Kate Spade. I treasured it and was obsessed with keeping the little white Kate Spade label clean. It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult. Rest in love. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — om (@oliviamunn) June 5, 2018

Jenna Bush Hager wrote, "She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn't discriminate."

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

Chelsea Clinton wrote that it was her "first grownup bag" and said that she got it as a gift from her grandmother.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Others talked about how they loved the brand's vivaciousness.

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

my heart is so broken hearing the news of Kate Spade. i grew up rocking her dresses and clothing and feeling SO strong, confident, and beautiful. thank you for your timeless work and empowering so many. my heart and prayers are with Kate and her loved ones. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NXrzcKiWqy — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) June 5, 2018

Dear Kate Spade, Although I didn’t know you personally, I loved you through your bag designs. You will be missed. Let’s also take a moment to remember how important mental health is. 🙏🏼 — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) June 5, 2018

Soledad O'Brien said Spade's brand was empowering for young women.

Kate Spade and Co donated handbags to our scholars, so they'd show up at their internships looking great and feeling great. They always downplayed their gift, and maybe this sounds silly, but it was a big deal for our young women to show up to an important gig with a great bag. https://t.co/EbmpfSVhxZ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2018

Others, including Ivanka Trump, pointed out that Spade's success did not mean she was immune to depression.

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about the iconic Kate Spade. A reminder that you often times don’t know the internal struggle of another person. For everyone out there who reads this please know you are not alone + you are loved. Sending thoughts and prayers to Kates friends + family — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) June 5, 2018