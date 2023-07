Starbucks accidentally sends "your order is ready" alerts to app users

Starbucks accidentally sent out 'your order is ready' alerts to app users Starbucks accidentally sent out 'your order is ready' alerts to app users 00:45

Did you get an alert Wednesday afternoon from Starbucks, but didn't place an order? You're not alone.

After several CBS Baltimore employees got the alert, and did not in fact place orders at Starbucks, the station reached out to Starbucks to find out what happened.

In a statement to CBS Baltimore, Starbucks said, "Earlier today, a push notification from the Starbucks app was sent as an error, customers were not charged for an order if one was not placed. We are also currently experiencing a temporary outage of the order ahead and pay feature in our app. We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to welcome and serve customers in our drive-thrus and stores. If a customer needs additional support, we encourage them to contact the Starbucks customer care team."

There are millions of people who use the Starbucks app and this mistake went out to people across the U.S.

Starbucks said on its website Wednesday afternoon, "You may have received a notification stating 'Your order is ready!' from the Starbucks app when you did not place an order. This notification is an error and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused. If you received this notification and did not place an order, you were not charged. No further action is needed."