Star Trek: Discovery - how to watch the new series

"Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access is almost here. The latest iteration of the franchise is a prequel series that takes place about a decade before the five-year mission of the original 1960s "Star Trek." It stars Sonequa Martin-Green of "The Walking Dead" as First Officer Michael Burnham.

Michael is the first human to attend the Vulcan Science Academy, and the series starts with her serving as the first officer of the USS Shenzhou, helmed by Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou. She ends up serving on the USS Discovery under Captain Gabriel Lorca, played by Jason Isaacs, instead.

"I appreciate how courageous this story is and I appreciate how they've woven me into that family because Spock is an institution," Martin-Green told "CBS This Morning."

A special broadcast premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Immediately after the first episode airs on CBS, the second episode will be available on CBS All Access only.

After premiere night, new episodes will be available on CBS All Access each Sunday.

Here are all the details on how to watch the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery." After Sunday, Sept. 24, all episodes will air exclusively on CBS All Access each Sunday.

How to get CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial available for new customers only.