Standing Up Against Patting Down

On any given Sunday, it's the same drill — line up for the pat down.

Everyone gets it, CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod reports. Everyone — because with 75,000 fans and a national TV audience, what could be a more perfect target for terrorists?

Most fans seem to understand, but not Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-ticket holder Gordon Johnston.

"I'm sorry," he says. "I think there reasoning is wrong."

Johnston is a civics teacher.

"What's the first thing mentioned in the 1st amendment?" Johnston asks his class.

"I love the United States of America and I don't want us to lose our civil liberties or our rights," he says.

Citing the Constitution's 4th amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches, Johnston got a judge to stop the pat downs — at least in Tampa Bay. It's a court case that has this conservative Republican evangelical Christian teaming up with the American Civil Liberties Union.

"This is just a mass, suspicion-less search of people without any probable cause," says Becky Steele with the ACLU.

Some may argue that the times in which Americans live dictate doing business a little differently.

"Well, that's not what the courts say," Steele says. "And that's not what the Constitution says."

The NFL's head of security, Milt Ahlerich, says it's a no-brainer — a policy that was developed after the London bombings this summer.

"I look at this being minimally invasive," Ahlerich says. "I look at it as being very well thought out in advance for the right reasons."

Americans seem willing to redraw certain lines when it comes to civil liberties and safety. The question Gordon Johnston raises for years later: Have we now permanently crossed a line?

"I'm for the good of the country, I love the United States of America," he says. "But I say wait a minute. What is this doing? I mean the direction we are going. I call it a slippery slide."

The NFL says it'll fight to keep the searches. But for now, Tampa Bay fans, at least, will go to the games untouched — all because Gordon Johnston stood up to the pat down.