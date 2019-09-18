3 teens killed in potential "stand your ground" case: "He had no recourse but to defend himself"

The deadly shooting of three Georgia teenagers is being investigated as a potential "stand your ground" case. Officials say around 4 a.m. Monday, the boys approached the home with the intent to rob. One of the teenagers allegedly fired the first shot at three residents on the lawn before the homeowner returned fire. Signs on the property clearly state that trespassers may be shot.



"It could possibly be a 'stand your ground' type of case," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said. "They did discover masks on the young men. Again, that rose our suspicion."

Authorities have not released the identities of the shooter or the teenagers. The sheriff doesn't believe this was a racially motivated shooting. The suspects and shooter are black. Authorities say the male suspects, who lived nearby, range in age from 15 to 16 and two of them, were reportedly brothers.

Brian Jenkins lives two houses away from where the shooting occurred.

"He kept his hand on his wound. And he said, 'I'm dying,'" Jenkins said. "That voice I will always remember. This young man perhaps died on my lawn."

Jenkins says he heard gunshots and found one of the teenagers bleeding out. Police say one of the teenagers died before police arrived. The other two died at the hospital.

The man who shot the teens lives with his mother.



"I know him very well. He's a very good man,"Jenkins said. "He felt as though he had no recourse but to defend himself. And that's exactly what happened."

None of the residents were injured. Neighbors said there may be a rally for the teenagers this Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.