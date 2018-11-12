Celebrities react to death of Marvel legend Stan Lee

Marvel stars and other celebrities paid tribute to Stan Lee, the beloved "God of the Marvel Universe" who was behind superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, confirmed to CBS News that Lee died at a Los Angeles hospital on Monday.

Lee got to know the actors who played the heroes he created. The Marvel co-creator and publisher made dozens of TV and movie cameos in the Marvel universe, dating back to 1989. In 2018 alone, he appeared in "Black Panther," "Ant Man and the Wasp," "Deadpool 2," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Venom."

Lee's own Twitter account posted his signature sign-off, "Excelsior!"

Marvel stars from franchises like "Captain America," "Wolverine," "Deadpool," "Black Panther," "The Punisher," "Thor" and "Luke Cage," "The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Ant-Man" remembered Lee online. Many bid him farewell with his catchphrase.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee 💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiS pic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 12, 2018

RIP to the great @TheRealStanLee . What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans. Thank you. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/D5hxBNWMfU — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, who has voiced several Marvel characters, called him a "childhood idol."

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen was among the celebrities who pointed out that Lee made it okay to be different.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla posted a column by Lee condemning anti-Semitism and bigotry.

#RIP Stan Lee, who spoke out against anti-Semitism decades ago, writing: "Sooner or later...we must fill out hearts with tolerance." (via @BoingBoing) #StanLee pic.twitter.com/YDEQ6PlP5x — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 12, 2018

The U.S. Army said it was grateful for Lee's service.

Rest in peace, Soldier. Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.

Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018