Celebrities react to death of Marvel legend Stan Lee

Marvel stars and other celebrities paid tribute to Stan Lee, the beloved "God of the Marvel Universe" who was behind superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, confirmed to CBS News that Lee died at a Los Angeles hospital on Monday.
Lee got to know the actors who played the heroes he created. The Marvel co-creator and publisher made dozens of TV and movie cameos in the Marvel universe, dating back to 1989. In 2018 alone, he appeared in "Black Panther," "Ant Man and the Wasp," "Deadpool 2," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Venom."
Lee's own Twitter account posted his signature sign-off, "Excelsior!"
Marvel stars from franchises like "Captain America," "Wolverine," "Deadpool," "Black Panther," "The Punisher," "Thor" and "Luke Cage," "The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Ant-Man" remembered Lee online. Many bid him farewell with his catchphrase.
"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, who has voiced several Marvel characters, called him a "childhood idol."
Seth Rogen was among the celebrities who pointed out that Lee made it okay to be different.
CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla posted a column by Lee condemning anti-Semitism and bigotry.
The U.S. Army said it was grateful for Lee's service.