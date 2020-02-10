Stacey Abrams' voting rights group brings in big bucks ahead of 2020 election

Washington — The political action committee for the voting rights group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has raked in nearly $20 million since its founding in late 2018, including $1.2 million in the month of January.

Fair Fight, which aims to promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, has roughly $12 million on hand, according to a campaign contribution disclosure report filed with the state of Georgia on Friday.

The group received a $5 million donation from former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in December and in January. Other large donations came from Stacy Schusterman, chair of Samson Energy Company, who contributed $500,000 to the group, and actress Heather Thomas, who gave $15,000.

Fair Fight shelled out thousands last month in support of Democratic candidates running for office in Georgia.

Abrams, considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, launched Fair Fight after losing Georgia's governorship to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams raised concerns with the state's elections in 2018 and filed a federal lawsuit challenging the elections system.

The group also challenged Georgia's efforts to remove thousands from the voter rolls as part of its efforts to maintain its voter list.

For the 2020 election cycle, Fair Fight has launched voter protection efforts in 18 battleground states aimed at ensuring the elections are secure.

Abrams was closely watched last year as she publicly mulled a bid for the White House. While she declined to run for president, Abrams told The New York Times she is open to being a vice presidential candidate.

In an interview with FiveThirtyEight last month, Abrams predicted she'll be president by 2040.