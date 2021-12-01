Stacey Abrams announces another bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday that she's running for Georgia governor again in 2022.

Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement video highlighted much of the work that she has done since losing her bid in 2018. Abrams lost to Republican Governor Brian Kemp in 2018 by about 55,000 votes. She refused to concede that race, citing an "erosion" of voting rights.

"I'm running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn't be determined by zip code, background or access to power," Abrams tweeted in her announcement.

Abrams, a Yale Law School graduate, is Georgia's former house minority leader.

