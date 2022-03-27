St. Peter's falls to UNC, ending historic March Madness run

The improbable run through the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has ended for St. Peter's, as the Peacocks fell to the UNC Tar Heels 69-49 Sunday night. The small Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, made history as the only 15th seed to get as far as the elite eight.

The loss sets up a showdown between UNC and Duke in the Final Four, the first ever meeting between the storied rivals in the NCAA tournament. Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski is looking to cap his final season with an NCAA title.

The two teams met at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the final game of the regular season on March 5. Some 90 former Duke players and plenty of celebrities were on hand to watch Coach K in his final ever home game, but the Tar Heels spoiled the fun with a decisive 94-81 victory.

Sunday's win also gave UNC the most NCAA tournament wins of all time, breaking a tie with the Kentucky Wildcats, who have had multiple wins vacated due to NCAA violations and were upset in the first round this year by St. Peter's.