Denmark's richest man, Anders Holch Povlsen, loses 3 children in Sri Lanka attacks

This picture taken on August 21, 2017 shows Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen during an event in Aarhus, Denmark. Tariq Mikkel Khan / AFP/Getty Images

The richest man in Denmark has lost three children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Anders Holch Povlsen, 46, is a fashion mogul – one of the names behind global retail giants ASOS and Bestseller.

Jesper Stubkier, communications manager of Bestseller, told British news agency Press Association on Monday that three of Povlsen's four children were killed. "We have no further comment and we ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time," he said.

Sri Lanka eyes local group of Muslim radicals in Easter attacks

Stubkier would not say which of Povlsen's children were killed or whether they had other family members visiting Sri Lanka with them at the time. It was unclear which of the bombings – which struck three churches and three hotels in the country, killed Povlsen's children.

ASOS is one of the Britain's most popular and well-known online retail websites. Fashion Network reported that as of 2018 ASOS's retail sales were totaling $3.06 billion.

The Times newspaper reported that Povlsen is the largest private landowner in the U.K. In Scotland, Povlsen and his wife Anne own more than 200,000 acres of land in the Scottish Highlands, making them the second biggest land owners in Scotland after Britain's royal family.

According to Forbes, Povlsen has a net worth of $7.9 billion.