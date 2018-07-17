Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Mara Martin breastfeeds baby on the runway

Model Mara Martin is a working mom, and she brought her baby to her "office" on Sunday during Miami Swim Week. Martin made a bold statement on the runway as she walked while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter at the Paraiso x SI Swimsuit show.

Martin, an SI Swimsuit model search finalist, wore a one-shoulder gold two-piece swimsuit while holding her baby girl, Aria, who wore headphones to protect her ears. She wrote on Instagram that walking the Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway was a "life long dream" of hers, and said of the media attention, "I can't believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I'm so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! "

Martin wrote about her experience being one of 16 finalists for the fashion show at W South Beach. She said breastfeeding was nothing headline-worthy, and pointed out that the models also included two cancer survivors, one of whom is a Paralympic gold medalist, and a military member. "Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!!" she wrote.

The mom thanked MJ Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and the magazine, writing, "THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!!"

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue has evolved in recent years to be more inclusive. Last year, Christie Brinkley appeared in the issue at age 63, and this year, in February, the issue addressed the #MeToo movement with models donning empowering words on their bodies.