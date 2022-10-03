Spectator dies in fall from escalator after Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh — A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man's identity hasn't been released.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

There's no indication yet about the cause of the fall, CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin notes.

And, he adds, "This isn't the first time a major accident has occurred relating to escalators in NFL stadiums. An escalator malfunction at the Patriots' Gillette Stadium in 2021 resulted in nine people being hospitalized, and just this August, a woman fell to her death from an escalator after a concert inside the Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High."