By Paula Reid CBS News February 12, 2018, 3:37 PM

Special counsel's Russia probe expected to last into next year

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Despite White House claims that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe is wrapping up soon, the investigation is expected to last well into next year. The special counsel has an approved budget through the end of this fiscal year -- the new fiscal year begins in October 2018. The Trump administration has proposed a $10 million budget for the special counsel for the 2019 fiscal year, which would keep spending levels at a similar level to what they have been over the last fiscal year. 

The special counsel's office will stay open through the end of the trials of Paul Manafort and Richard Gates, in addition to any other cases brought by special counsel Mueller.  The prosecution of Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, is not expected to start until September, and his trial is expected to be at least three weeks long. After a verdict, and likely appeals, the proceedings don't seem likely to finish before the end of the fiscal year.

Even if the investigative work wraps up in the next few months, the special counsel's office must stay open through any and all prosecutions.

