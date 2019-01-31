Pelosi holds weekly newser amid border security debate - live updates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is addressing reporters on Thursday as Democrats begin to work with Republicans in an effort to formulate a deal on border security while averting yet another government shutdown.

House Democrats unveiled details of their border security proposal on Wednesday during a conference committee meeting. It would include money to hire additional customs officers and immigration judges, improve scanning at border ports of entry and provide humanitarian assistance for migrants. Missing from the proposal, however, was any funding for President Trump's long-promised border wall or any structural barrier.

Mr. Trump charged congressional negotiators to hash out a border security deal in three-weeks time or run the risk of a second shutdown this year. The president has also not ruled out declaring a national emergency that would enable him to redirect budget funds to building parts of a wall or barrier.