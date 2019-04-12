Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with 60 Minutes

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) promises to use the "awesome power" of her title to push bills that she says have bipartisan support. Pelosi tells Lesley Stahl there are issues both parties want to pass legislation on, offering a common ground she can use to move bills forward.

"There's always been bipartisan support for Dreamers," Pelosi says. "Bipartisan support for gun safety, bipartisan support for infrastructure."

"She is a very strong person," Stahl said. "And stronger than I think [the public] realized."

In the "60 Minutes" interview, Pelosi outlines how she can use her position in spite of gridlock in Congress.

"The power of the speaker is to set the agenda," Pelosi tells Stahl. "We didn't have a speaker who would bring a gun bill to the floor. We didn't have a speaker who would bring a Dreamers issue to the floor. We do now. And that's a very big difference. The power of the speaker is awesome. Awesome."