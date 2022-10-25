Soldier killed, 3 injured in military vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

Pa. National Guard soldier from New Castle dies in training accident Pa. National Guard soldier from New Castle dies in training accident 00:15

A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has its headquarters, guard officials said in a news release.

Mackenzie Shay instagram.com/mackenzie__shay

Killed in the crash was Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, the officials said. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division's Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Three other service members were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay's family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident," said Army Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. "Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time."

Officials did not release details about the crash, saying only that it remains under investigation. CBS affiliate WHP-TV quoted fort officials as saying the crash happened during a routine supply mission between ranges in the fort's more remote training area.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all U.S. and state flags, including at the state Capitol, to fly at half-staff in honor of Shay, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, and heartbroken for Mackenzie's family, fellow soldiers, friends..."

"It broke my heart to hear this," David Bredl, Shay's former high school cross country and track coach, told the New Castle News. "She was a really smart girl. She was a little feisty and fiery, and always tried to do her best and make her mark.