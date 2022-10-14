SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up 170-day space station visit

Three NASA astronauts and one from the European Space Agency boarded their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and undocked from the International Space Station Friday, setting up an afternoon re-entry and splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean east of Jacksonville to close out a 170-day mission.

With Crew 4 commander Kjell Lindgren and co-pilot Bob Hines monitoring cockpit displays, flanked by Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the Crew Dragon "Freedom" undocked from the Harmony module's upper port at 12:05 p.m. EDT and slowly backed away.

A camera on the International Space Station captured a view of the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Freedom" as it backed away from the lab complex and headed home to Earth with a crew of four to wrap up a 170-day mission. NASA TV

"We're sad to see you go, we wish you godspeed," radioed Frank Rubio from inside the station, "safe re-entry and landing and calm seas. We're going to miss you guys. ... Enjoy your time with your families."

"It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to serve on the space station for the past six months," Lindgren replied. "It was a joy to get to work with you. ... We know that you're going to continue to do amazing things on station, we look forward to seeing you back home as well."

If all goes well, Lindgren and his crewmates will monitor an automated 16-minute 40-second deorbit rocket firing starting at 4:01 p.m., slowing the capsule's 4.7-mile-per-second orbital velocity by about 260 mph. That's just enough to drop the spacecraft out of orbit for re-entry and descent along a northwest-to-southeast trajectory across the heartland of America.

Crew Dragon commander Kjell Lindgren, left, and co-pilot Bob Hines, right, monitor cockpit displays as the spacecraft backed away from the International Space Station to begin the trip back to Earth. NASA TV

Descending under four large parachutes, the capsule was expected to splash down off Florida east coast at 4:55 p.m. A SpaceX recovery ship was stationed nearby to hoist the spacecraft on board. The astronauts then will be carried out on stretchers as they begin re-adapting to gravity after six months in weightlessness.

Mission duration: 170 days and 13 hours since launch last April 27.

Following initial medical checks, NASA planned to fly all four back to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Cristoforetti will be flown from there back to Europe aboard a European Space Agency jet.

"We've been up here in in microgravity for six months," Hines told reporters earlier this week. "So as we start feeling those Gs (multiples of normal gravity) come on, it's going to feel even more extreme than it would in a normal day. I think that's going to be really exciting."

Also exciting? "Seeing the plasma out the window, that orange glows as it starts setting in," Hines said. "And then obviously, getting under the main chutes and splashing down is going to be awesome. So I think when that hatch pops open, we feel that first breath of humid air, it's going to be pretty refreshing."

All four said their first priority was getting home to their families, along with hot coffee in a cup, pizza and ice cream.

"I'd say besides family and friends and a good shower, I certainly look forward to the opportunity of spending time in nature and just enjoying all the sensations that a natural environment provides," said Cristoforetti, the outgoing station commander.

Added Lindgren: "Probably a cold drink with ice in it. Drinking from a glass or a mug and some great coffee. Ice Cream sounds really (good). ... But definitely looking forward to getting back home, getting back to our families and just relaxing with everybody there."

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina (in red) hugs NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins before the Crew 4 astronauts floated into their SpaceX capsule and closed the hatch for undocking. Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (top) looks on, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti (bottom right) NASA TV

As for what they'll miss about life in space: weightlessness and the view of Earth from 260 miles up.

"All of us are going to miss being able to float," Lindgren said. "It's a such a bizarre thing and so amazing that our brains are able to adjust to it so quickly. ... It's an amazing way to be able to get around.

"I think we'll miss floating and miss just the views, you know, the opportunity when you're floating past a window, to just look out and see Australia or Africa or the immensity of the ocean with clouds speckled across it. It just freezes you, and you just want to you stare at it for a little while and just try to comprehend it. We're all gonna miss that.

Undocking marked the conclusion of a complex sequence of flights to replace the space station's entire seven-member crew.

On September 21, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft carried two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the station -- Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Rubio -- replacing three other cosmonauts who returned to Earth on September 29 after a half-year stay.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon then took off on October 5, carrying NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with Japanese veteran Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to launch aboard a U.S. rocket in nearly 20 years.

Kikina's addition to the crew, and Rubio's seat aboard the Soyuz, were part of a new agreement between NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos to resume launching U.S. astronauts aboard Russian ferry ships and to start launching cosmonauts aboard Crew Dragons.

The goal is to make sure at least one representative of each country is always on board the station to operate their respective systems in case a medical emergency or some other issue forces a Soyuz or Crew Dragon to depart early, taking its crew back to Earth ahead of schedule.

With Crew 5 aboard the station and Crew 4 now back on Earth, NASA will turn its collective attention to readying the $4.1 billion Space Launch System moon rocket for its return to the launch pad in early November.

After coping with a variety of hydrogen leaks and two launch scrubs in August and September, NASA plans to make another attempt to get the huge rocket off the ground for its delayed maiden flight on November 14, kicking off a 25-day mission to send an unpiloted Orion capsule around the moon and back.