Revised spacewalk tackling more space station battery work

With plans for the first all-female spacewalk sidelined by suit-sizing issues, astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague floated outside the International Space Station for a revised spacewalk Friday to help fix a solar array battery problem and to connect a second set of replacement batteries as originally planned.

Floating in the space station's Quest airlock, Hague and Koch switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:42 a.m. EDT, officially kicking off the 215th station-related EVA since construction began in 1998.

For identification, Hague, call sign EV-1, is wearing a suit with red stripes and using helmet camera No. 20. Koch, EV-2, is wearing an unmarked suit and is using helmet camera 18. Before starting the battery work, they mounted an adjustable grapple bar on a storage platform for future use before moving to the battery work site on the left side of the station's power truss.

Sailing 266 miles above the southern tip of South America, spacewalkers Nick Hague, bottom left, and Christina Koch work to install an equipment grapple bar for future use before beginning work to continue battery replacement on the lab's solar power truss.

Hague and crewmate Anne McClain ventured outside the space station last Friday to complete the setup of three new lithium-ion batteries. McClain originally planned to join Koch for the second EVA this week -- the first by an all-female spacewalk team -- to install a second set.

Hague then planned to venture back outside April 8 with Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques to carry out other maintenance work.

But the sizing of the station's available spacesuits became an issue. Only one of the four available suits aboard the station -- serial number 3008 -- is currently configured with a medium-size upper torso section. Suits can be re-sized in orbit, but changing the fit of an upper torso requires repositioning coolant lines and other components and then retesting the systems, a process that takes about 12 hours.

McClain wore the medium last week and initially planned to wear a larger suit for the second spacewalk while Koch used 3008 for the second spacewalk. But McClain decided after the first outing that she preferred the medium. Given the time needed to re-size another suit, McClain opted to delay her second outing until the medium suit was again available.

So Hague took her place and joined Koch for the second spacewalk. McClain will replace Hague during the April 8 excursion. While the crew reassignments were unusual, all four astronauts will end up with the same number of spacewalks as originally planned: Hague and McClain with two each and Koch and Saint-Jacques with one each.

McClain was the 13th woman to walk in space since cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first in 1984. Since then, 12 American women have followed suit with McClain and Koch the 13th and 14th.

When another opportunity for an all-female spacewalk might come up again is not yet known. While it remains a possibility, it will depend on the makeup of future station crews, the work required and who's available to do it.

NASA is in the process of replacing the station's 48 older nickel-hydrogen batteries with 24 more powerful lithium-ion power packs carried up aboard Japanese HTV cargo ships. The batteries are installed by flight controllers operating the station's robot arm.

Because one new battery replaces two of the originals, the astronauts have to install 75-pound adapter plates to fill all the open slots in the integrated electronics assemblies, or IEAs, at the bases of the station's four huge solar wings where the batteries are housed. They also must connect cables to tie the new batteries into the station's electrical grid.

Twelve older batteries in the inboard IEA on the right side of the station's power truss were replaced in 2017 with six lithium-ion units.

Astronaut Christina Koch, center, assists crewmates Nick Hague, left, and Anne McClain, right, shortly before a spacewalk March 22 to help install replacement batteries for the space station's solar power system.

The spacewalk last Friday was aimed at installation of three adapter plates and cable connections to hook up three new li-ion batteries in the inboard IEA on the left side of the power truss. Hague and Koch were charged with completing installation of another three adapter plates and making the necessary connections to three robotically installed li-ion batteries.

But after the first spacewalk, engineers had problems activating one of the new batteries. It's not clear whether the battery is at fault or an associated electronics box known as a battery charge-discharge unit, or BCDU.

After installing the new adapter plates and moving one of the older batteries to its storage location, Hague planned to disconnect one of the cables connecting the suspect li-ion battery to the power grid and loosen the bolts holding it in place.

After the spacewalk, flight controllers will use the robot arm to remove the suspect battery, re-install two of the older batteries and install a replacement BCDU. That will restore the affected power channel to normal operation.

Depending on the result of subsequent tests, either the charge-discharge unit or the battery will be returned to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship for troubleshooting and repairs.

McClain and Saint-Jacques will finish the battery installation work during the April 8 spacewalk and carry out other maintenance activities as originally planned.