Two space station astronauts to tackle challenging spacewalk

Space station astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague suited up for a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk Friday, the first of two needed to install a second set of more powerful lithium-ion batteries in the International Space Station's solar power system.

Floating in the station's Quest airlock, the astronauts were expected switch their spacesuits to battery power around 8 a.m. EDT, officially kicking off the 214th spacewalk since ISS assembly began in 1998.

For identification, McClain, call sign EV-1, will wear a suit with red stripes and use helmet camera No. 20. Hague, EV-2, will wear an unmarked suit and using helmet camera 17.

The goal of the outing is to finish a job already started by flight controllers using the station's robot arm: replacing six massive nickel-hydrogen batteries on the port, or left, side of the station's power truss with three more powerful 300-pound lithium-ion batteries.

McClain and Hague will install adapter plates needed to tie the new batteries into the station's electric grid and to provide mounting points where some of the older units can be stored. The rest will be mounted on a pallet for disposal aboard a future cargo ship.

If all goes well, McClain and newly arrived crewmate Christina Koch will carry out the second battery replacement EVA next Friday to install another set of three LIOH batteries and adaptor plates on the port inboard truss. In so doing, they would chalk up the first all-female space outing since cosmonaut Alexey Leonov carried out history's first spacewalk in 1965.

McClain and Koch will become the 13th and 14th women to walk in space since cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first in 1984. NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan because the first U.S. female spacewalker later that same year.

The assignment of McClain and Koch is partly the result of chance -- the batteries originally were to be installed last fall but the work was delayed by a variety of issues -- and a desire by NASA management to give more of the agency's astronauts spacewalk experience.

"There were a lot of circumstances that got us here," said Kenny Todd, a senior space station manager at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. "It's fantastic it turned out that way, but it starts with just basic competence and capabilities. We're very blessed right now. It's a great opportunity, it's a great way to highlight some of the things that are going on here, but these two spacewalkers are just solid. Solid, solid astronauts."

The station's solar array truss stretches the length of a football field and features eight huge solar wings, four on each end arranged in pairs.

The arrays power the station's myriad systems when the lab is in sunlight and, at the same time, they re-charge four sets of massive batteries mounted in integrated electronics assemblies, or IEAs. When the station moves into orbital darkness, the batteries kick in to keep the station powered.

"We go through a sunrise-sunset about every 90 minutes on station, so we don't have the benefit of having the sun all the time," said Mary Lawrence, the spacewalk flight director for the upcoming EVAs. "So we need a place to kind of store energy.

"As we transition from sunlight into darkness, the power seamlessly switches between solar array power and battery power. So these batteries are critical systems."

The station's eight electrical power channels originally were supported by 48 nickel-hydrogen -- NiH2 -- batteries, six per channel. Twenty-four batteries, in two sets of 12, were mounted at the bases of the two solar array wings on the starboard, or right, side of the station's main truss with two sets of 12 on the port side.

NASA is in the process of replacing all 48 of the old nickel-hydrogen batteries with smaller, more efficient lithium-ion -- Li-Ion -- batteries carried up to the station aboard Japanese HTV cargo ships.

"It's an ongoing maintenance operation, it's one we put in place several years with the purchase of the lithium-ion batteries, stepping up the technology," Todd said. "Just like your rechargeable batteries at home, eventually over time they're not going to recharge as well, they're not going to hold as much charge when it comes to putting loads on them.

"Over the life of station, we knew this was going to happen, we knew the batteries were going to have to be replaced, so we started last year on the starboard side."

The 12 nickel-hydrogen batteries on the inboard starboard 4, or S4, truss segment powering electrical channels 1A and 3A were replaced by six lithium-ion batteries during spacewalks in January 2017. Friday's spacewalk and the EVA next week are devoted to installing another six, three at a time, on the inboard port 4, or P4, truss segment for the 2A and 4A power channels.

The outboard batteries will be installed during future spacewalks.

Replacing the batteries is a complex shell game of sorts. At the start of the first spacewalk, power channel 4A had already been isolated from the station's electrical grid and the six older nickel-hydrogen batteries powering that channel were drained.

Flight controllers remotely operating the station's robot arm had already removed three of the older nickel-hydrogen batteries and replaced them with three of the new lithium-ion batteries in slots one, three and five. Two older NiH2 batteries were still in place in slots two and four while the slot six was empty. Its battery was removed earlier.

With the three power channel 4A lithium-ion batteries already in place, McClain and Hague had to install three adapter plates to tie them into the station's solar array power system and to provide storage locations for the two older batteries that were still in place when the spacewalk began.

With that work done, flight controllers would be free to bring power channel 4A back into the station's electrical grid. McCain and Koch will tackle the power channel 2A battery swap outs next Friday.