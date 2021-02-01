SpaceX announces plans for first all-civilian space flight

Jared Isaacman, a wealthy internet entrepreneur and pilot, is chartering a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and giving away the ship's other three seats for what will be the first fully commercial, non-government spaceflight to low-Earth orbit, SpaceX announced Monday.

The flight will be commanded by Isaacman, who is buying two seats for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of which will be awarded to a member of the public. The fourth seat will be given away in a competition managed by Isaacson's company Shift4 Payments.

The mission is named "Inspiration4."

"SpaceX is targeting no earlier than the fourth quarter of this year for Falcon 9's launch of Inspiration4, the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission to orbit from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," SpaceX said on its website.

"Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, is donating the three seats alongside him aboard Dragon to individuals from the general public who will be announced in the weeks ahead."

The SpaceX "Demo 2" mission gets underway last summer, the first piloted test flight of the company's Crew Dragon capsule. NASA

In a statement posted by Business Wire, Isaacman said the three seats he is donating will be given to crew members "selected to represent the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity."

"Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars," he said.

"I appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with commanding this mission and I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth."

Unlike a mission announced last week in which Houston-based Axiom Space plans to send four private citizens to the International Space Station during an eight-day mission, Isaacman's flight has no destination other than low-Earth orbit.

After circling the globe for several days, the capsule is expected to plunge back to Earth and splash down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral.

"The Inspiration4 crew will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft, orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity and other forms of stress testing," the company said.

"They will go through emergency preparedness training, spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises, as well as partial and full mission simulations."

SpaceX's ability to launch private space missions is rooted in NASA's drive to encourage development of commercial spacecraft to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, ending the agency's sole reliance on Russia for post-shuttle space transportation.

In 2014, after a series of competitions, NASA announced that Boeing and SpaceX would share $6.8 billion to develop independent space taxis, the first new U.S. crewed spacecraft since the 1970s.

Under a $2.6 billion contract, SpaceX built a crewed version of its Dragon cargo ship that rides into orbit atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket. Boeing's Starliner was developed under a $4.2 billion contract and relies on United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rockets.

SpaceX launched a piloted test flight to the space station last May and the first operational flight last October. Boeing's first piloted mission is expected later this year.

Unlike past piloted spacecraft that were built to NASA specifications and were owned and operated by the government, Boeing and SpaceX retained ownership of the new "commercial crew" ships and both companies are free to launch non-government missions.

The cost of a non-NASA seat aboard the Crew Dragon has not been revealed, but it is reportedly in the neighborhood of $55 million per "ticket."

The Axiom flight to the space station will be commanded by former astronaut Mike Lopez-Alegria, now an Axiom vice president. His crewmates are American entrepreneur Larry Connor, Canadian businessman Mark Pathy and Israeli entrepreneur Eytan Stibbe.

Actor Tom Cruise is also rumored to be considering a space flight as part of a movie venture, but no details have emerged.

"We're going to really try to set the bar high in terms of our preparation and professionalism," López-Alegría said in an interview last week with CBS News. "All three of the private astronauts are very focused on their flight programs, which include a huge amount of science and outreach activities.

"They're not going up there to read books and look out the window, it's really going to be a busy time for them. And I'm very pleased at their level of commitment to the time and effort that it takes to prepare themselves for that."