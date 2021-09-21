Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch.

Dubbed the "Guardian Service Dress," General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer's name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.

A tweet from the Space Force account described the prototype as "a modern, distinctive, professional uniform."

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

On Monday, the Space Force offered a look at its black-and-gray physical training uniform, which it says is "currently undergoing wear testing."

Tested by Guardians, made for #Guardians. #SpaceForce physical training uniforms are currently undergoing wear testing. pic.twitter.com/6agT93uGDH — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 20, 2021

The Space Force launched in late 2019, becoming the first new branch of the U.S. military since the Air Force was created in 1947. Its motto, "Semper Supra," means "always above."