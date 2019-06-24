3 station fliers complete "once-in-a-lifetime ride" home after 204-day stay in orbit

A Russian cosmonaut, his Canadian co-pilot and a NASA flight engineer boarded their Soyuz spacecraft, undocked from the International Space Station and plunged back to Earth on Monday night, landing on the sunny steppe of Kazakhstan to close out an action-packed 204-day mission.

With commander Oleg Kononenko at the controls, flanked on the left by Canadian David Saint-Jacques and on the right by veteran Army helicopter pilot Anne McClain, the Soyuz MS-11/57S spacecraft separated from the station's upper Poisk module at 7:25 p.m. EDT Monday, setting up landing three hours and 22 minutes later.

Russian recovery crews help NASA astronaut Anne McClain out of the Soyuz spacecraft that carried her, commander Oleg Kononenko and flight engineer David Saint-Jacques to an on-target touchdown in Kazakhstan, wrapping up a 204-day stay aboard the International Space Station. McClain, a veteran Army helicopter pilot and rugby enthusiast, looked remarkably fit returning to gravity after six-and-a-half-months in weightlessness. NASA/Roscosmos

For McClain, completing her first space flight, departing the station and leaving three crewmates behind — Expedition 60 commander Alexey Ovchinin, NASA flight engineer Nick Hague and Christina Koch — was bittersweet.

"It's such a special place to live," she said in a June 19 interview with CBS News. "We're not up here visiting space, we're up here living in space. One of my colleagues said it best the other day, you know, if you told me I was born here and everything on Earth was just a dream, I might almost start believing you. Because we are so at home up here. That is something so special."

She added: "I think if I could have my friends and family visit, I might just stay forever."

After backing a safe distance away from the space station, Kononenko monitored a four-minute 39-second deorbit rocket firing, starting at 9:55 p.m., that slowed the spacecraft by 286 mph, just enough to drop the far side of the orbit deep into the atmosphere.

The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft undocks from the International Space Station, bound for a landing in Kazakhstan. NASA

Before plunging back into the discernible atmosphere at an altitude of about 62 miles, the Soyuz's upper orbit module and its lower propulsion and power section were discarded to burn up in the atmosphere while the central crew module, the only one with a heat shield, continued along the planned trajectory.

Six minutes later, the crew cabin exited the region of maximum heating from atmospheric friction and deployed its parachutes to slow from a velocity of about 515 mph to a much more sedate 16 mph or so.

Finally, an instant before touchdown southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan, six solid-propellant rocket motors ignited, slowing the ship to walking pace, just 3.4 mph, for an on-target landing at 10:47 p.m. EDT (8:47 a.m. local time).

"The Soyuz ride home, we have heard lots about it, somewhere between (riding in) a washing machine and a roller coaster, three-and-a-half hours of the most exciting ride that we'll probably have in our life," McClain said. "Definitely looking forward to a once in a lifetime ride."

And she clearly enjoyed the experience. When recovery crews pulled her through the top hatch of the charred descent module, McClain pumped her fists, smiled broadly and look remarkably fit after a voyage spanning spanning 203 days 15 hours and 16 minutes. That translates into 264 orbits and 86.4 million miles traveled since launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Dec. 3.

McClain, Kononenko and Saint-Jacques were carried to nearby recliners for initial medical checks and satellite phone calls home to friends and family. All three appeared healthy and in good spirits.

.

The Expedition 59 crew aboard the International Space Station (left to right): Christina Koch, David Saint-Jacques, Oleg Kononenko, Alexey Ovchinin, Anne McClain and Nick Hague. NASA

"Everything was quite nominal as expected," Kononenko said of the entry and landing. speaking through a translator. "We experienced maximum G loads of four Gs. ... As far as the weather is concerned, after we come back from space we're happy to see any kind of weather!"

Kononenko's time in space over four space flights now totals 737 days. McClain and Saint-Jacques logged 204 days in orbit during their first space flight. During their stay aboard the station, the crew welcomed six visiting vehicles -- three cargo ships, a SpaceX Crew Dragon test vehicle, a Russian Progress and a Soyuz -- and helped with their departures.

In addition, Kononenko carried out two spacewalks, pushing his total to five, McClain conducted another two and Saint-Jacques one.

All three crew members were to be flown by helicopter from the landing site to Karaganda. From there, McClain and Saint-Jacques will head back to the Johnson Space Center in Houston aboard a NASA jet while Kononenko is flown home to Star City near Moscow.

With the departure of Kononenko and company, the Expedition 60 crew of Ovchinin, Hague and Koch will have the station to themselves until July 20 — the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing -- when the Soyuz MS-13/59S spacecraft takes off from Baikonur carrying Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Italian veteran Luca Parmitano.

On Aug. 22, the expanded six-member crew will welcome an unpiloted Soyuz — MS-14/60S — to the lab complex for a 10-day stay. The spacecraft will be the first launched atop an upgraded Soyuz 2.1a booster after several flights carrying Progress cargo ships. Assuming the rocket performs as expected, the Soyuz 2.1a booster is expected to begin operational Soyuz flights next year.

On Sept. 25, another Soyuz — MS-15/61S — will carry station veteran Oleg Skripochka to the outpost, along with NASA's Jessica Meir and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, a guest cosmonaut representing United Arab Emirates. That will be the final planned flight of the older Soyuz FG booster and the final planned use of Yuri Gagarin's launch pad at Baikonur.

Anne McClain gives Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques a haircut aboard the International Space Station. NASA

Almansoori will return to Earth on Oct. 3 after a 10-day stay aboard the station, riding home with Ovchinin and Hague. Koch, who rode into space with Ovchinin and Hague in March, is remaining in orbit for an extended mission, returning to Earth on Feb. 6 with Skvortsov and Parmitano.

At touchdown, Koch will have logged 328 days aloft — a single-flight record for a U.S. female — just 12 days shy of the U.S. single flight record of 340 days set by Scott Kelly.

"I like to think that a record isn't how many days you spend up here, it's what you do with each of those days," she told CBS News. "So when you look at it that way, it actually isn't a daunting thing, it's a privilege to be a part of. It's a reminder to me to bring my best to every day I have here."

She said she hopes her record is "exceeded as soon as possible after my time, because that means we're continuing to push the barriers."

Koch will take Morgan's seat for her ride home aboard the Soyuz MS-13/59S spacecraft, along with Skvortsov and Parmitano. Morgan remains aloft for an extended mission of his own, joining Skripochka and Meir for the trip back to Earth April 1 aboard the Soyuz MS-15/61S vehicle. His flight will total 256 days.