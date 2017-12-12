AP December 12, 2017, 3:18 PM

Southwest flight diverts to Florida airport due to coffee maker fumes

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Southwest Airlines plane was diverted to a Florida airport after fumes from a coffee maker were reported in the back of the aircraft. According to a Pensacola News Journal report, airline spokesman Brian Parrish said Flight 1539 from Orlando to Houston was diverted Tuesday morning to Pensacola International Airport.

Parrish said the smell of fumes reported in the back of the aircraft was determined to have come from a coffee maker in the cabin.

City of Pensacola spokesman Vernon Stewart said passengers and flight crew members were removed from the aircraft while the cabin was checked.

The flight continued to Houston after the aircraft was deemed safe.

Air travel nightmares of 2017
24 Photos

Air travel nightmares of 2017

See some of the grueling flight-related situations that passengers have dealt with this year

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News