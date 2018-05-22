Southwest hero pilot and crew to join "CBS This Morning" for live interview

The hero pilot and crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 will join "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday for their first joint live interview about the harrowing moments after the jet's engine exploded mid-flight and caused a window to burst. One passenger died.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, co-pilot First Officer Darren Ellisor, and flight attendants Rachel Fernheimer, Seanique Mallory and Kathryn Sandoval will describe the frantic moments before the plane's emergency landing. They were hailed for their actions that helped save more than 100 passengers.

The three flight attendants who were in the cabin have not spoken publicly since the incident. They are expected to provide a first-hand account of how they and fellow passengers responded in the moment of crisis.

Tune in Wednesday, May 23 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.