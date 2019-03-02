2 Southwest Airlines planes clip wings at Newark Airport; no injuries

A taxiing Southwest Airlines plane clipped wings with a parked aircraft at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday, the company said in a statement. No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 7 a.m.

Southwest said an aircraft bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, began taxiing when its left winglet "grazed" another plane that was being cleared of snow in preparation of traveling to Nashville.

"The aircraft are currently out-of-service for review," the statement said.

Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac. #whatashitshow #thisisfun pic.twitter.com/S8kCfFToO1 — Bryan Rogers (@iambryanrogers) March 2, 2019

Newark Airport said the passengers would be rebooked and weather conditions were causing some flight delays. About three-inches of snow mixed with sleet fell overnight in New York. Temperatures were near-freezing and roadways were slippery.