Southern California deputy shot and killed; suspect in custody

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported that the deputy, identified as Darnell Calhoun, was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Calhoun later died of his wounds, the sheriff's department tweeted Friday night.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No further details were immediately provided.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon," the sheriff's department wrote.

The suspect's condition was not confirmed.

Lake Elsinore is located about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

This comes just a few weeks after another Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was also shot and killed in the line of duty. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 while conducting a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley.

The suspect, 44-year-old William McKay, was shot and killed later that day by officers following a dramatic police pursuit which traversed several freeways. McKay had an extensive criminal history with convictions for kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults with a deadly weapon, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said.