Severe weather strikes Southeast, tornado touches down in North Carolina

Severe storms have blown down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina. At least one death was attributed to the storm, according to the Guilford County, North Carolina Emergency Management.

About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power late Sunday afternoon in the two states. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina, and another 9,000 in South Carolina. South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.

The airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Twitter Sunday that severe weather caused a ground stop and forced air traffic controllers to leave their tower. The ground stop was later lifted.

The National Weather Service says a reported tornado was sighted near Greensboro, North Carolina, and the high winds damaged at least seven homes and destroyed one mobile classroom.

Elsewhere, authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, posted photos online of a house that had been damaged, while the weather service received a report of the roof being blown off an agricultural building in the county.